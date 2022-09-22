Red Bull Solo Q 2022 World Final Dates Announced

This morning we found out the official dates and new information for the Red Bull Solo Q 2022 World Final happening next month. The official 1v1 League of Legends tournament will happen in New York from October 14th-16th, as the top players around the globe will compete against each other for a shot at the prize pool. You can find out more about the event down below as we now wait to see who will all be involved and what other plans they have for that weekend.

The circuit kicked off earlier this year, with national tournaments spanning through the year and across 25 countries, alongside various international qualifiers, giving players a second chance to progress. Aside from the bragging rights that come with winning Red Bull Solo Q, the participants will split the €10,000 prize pool. Each of the Red Bull Solo Q World Finalists will also receive access to the Group Stage (14-16 Oct) of the League of Legends World Championships, to watch live the nail-biting action taking place at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Red Bull Solo Q is well known for adding a new challenge to the League of Legends format; 1v1 duels where the player must take down the opponent's tower, or take their opponent down twice before seven minutes to claim victory. Just like all national finals, the Red Bull Solo Q World Finals will be played on Howling Abyss All Star. The offline final will take place in New York, close to the League of Legends World Championship show, which is the most prestigious tournament a League player can dream to take part in.

With only one champion being crowned and becoming part of League of Legends history, this is one of the best chances to showcase their skills to scouts for aspiring League of Legends players aiming to go pro. Local heroes and legends will emerge in New York, implementing strategies and using champions that League fans haven't seen before in traditional competitive League of Legends. Each participant will have the chance to leave their mark while also experiencing a unique and unforgettable event–for many the biggest stage they will have competed on.