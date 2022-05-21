Red Bull Terminal Takeover Recreates Tony Hawk Pro Skater Spots

Red Bull recently took over an airport terminal to recreate iconic spots from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and they look pretty sweet. Dubbed the Red Bull Terminal Takeover, the company along with a number of fans and professional skaters under their banner took over an entire terminal back in April at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans to basically have a day of fun. They did tracks and recreated sports from the game, as well as hung out and tried some impossible tricks, all while airplanes were flying around in the background. You can check out a full video of their takeover down below.

Mirroring Activision's pop culture phenomenon and critically acclaimed franchise, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, the just-released content embodies the heart, style and aesthetic players know and love from the iconic video game. From the concourse, to the storied mosaic Parabola, to an active tarmac, the video seamlessly intertwines top-notch execution from the pro athletes with the digital experience of the game itself. Featured in the video is Red Bull athlete and project visionary Jake Wooten, who is also joined by a stacked roster of professional skateboarders including Kareem Campbell, one of the ten original game characters players could choose in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, X Games gold medalist, Alex Sorgente, Olympians, Brighton Zuener and Vincent Matheron, and more.

"Everything I've seen here has blown my mind," said Kareem Campbell while onsite at Red Bull Terminal Takeover. "From the course, to the tarmac, to the Red Bull plane and the jam session… it's unreal. It's something I don't think anyone can recreate, except in a video game."