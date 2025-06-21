Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Dodge Roll, Enter & Exit The Gungeon, Enter The Gungeon, Exit The Gungeon

Enter & Exit The Gungeon Announced For Mobile Devices

Enter & Exit The Gungeon will bring both titles under one banner, as the game will be released for iOS and Android this Summer

Article Summary Enter & Exit The Gungeon brings both beloved titles to iOS and Android in a single mobile package.

Experience updated controls and mechanics tailored for touchscreen devices from Dodge Roll and Devolver Digital.

Play through Enter the Gungeon’s chaotic dungeons or Exit the Gungeon’s wild elevator battles on the go.

Launches Summer 2025; watch the official trailer now for a first look at the gun-blazing action.

Developer Dodge Roll and publisher Devolver Digital confirmed that Enter & Exit The Gungeon will be coming to mobile devices. If the name isn't already a tipoff, the game will feature both the original Enter the Gungeon and the sequel, Exit the Gungeon, in a single title, with improvements and changed mechanics to fit mobile devices. No release date was confirmed beyond "Summer 2025," so for now, enjoy the trailer!

Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon's ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero [or team up in co-op] and battle your way to the bottom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge.

Exit the Gungeon is a small, arcade-style, spin-off 'dungeon climber' that immediately follows the adventures of the misfit Gungeoneers attempting to survive a series of increasingly dangerous elevators and countless waves of enemies. The Gungeon has become a paradox and is collapsing! Blessed by the magic of the Sorceress, your gun will change rapidly as you ascend the Gungeon. The better you play, and the higher your combo, the more powerful the form your gun will take. Battle against the last and most bitter of the Gundead at a frantic pace, slowing down just long enough to chat with some familiar faces… and a few new ones. Shifting rooms, enemies, bosses, bizarre weapons and items all combine to ensure that no two attempts to Exit the Gungeon are the same.

