Red Bull Wololo Announces Finals To Take Place In A Castle

Red Bull Wololo, the fifth and final chapter of the global Age Of Empires tournament, will be taking place inside a German castle. The event will be taking place from September 13th-19th, with the finals set to take place with a special LAN Final at Castle Heidelberg in Germany. Those looking to get in can sign up now at the link above as the qualifier will be taking place on August 14th and 15th in the game Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, which is already including the current reigning Red Bull Wololo Champion, Lierrey. We got the full rundown for you here about the event. Best fo luck to those of you looking to enter!

A spectacle for the ages, Red Bull Wololo V is set to be the biggest iteration yet, befitting the final chapter of the series. The quest to Castle Heidelberg has already begun, and players can sign up to the Red Bull Wololo V qualifier where hundreds of players will battle for four spots in the final. The Group Stage will take place from September 13-16th, determining the final twelve who will throw down the gauntlet at the Red Bull Wololo V Final from September 18-19th. A spectacular final chapter, the gothic Castle Heidelberg in Germany will be transformed, transporting players back in time with breathtaking medieval cosplay and more! The Final will be narrated by leading broadcast talent and streamed on YouTube and Twitch, with streams in English, German, Spanish and many more languages.

Red Bull Wololo V fortifies the success of previous events in the series. Red Bull Wololo I began in 2020, and viewership and participation has continued to increase as the storyline has evolved. Red Bull Wololo IV came to an exciting five day conclusion in June 2021, and saw 40,000 peak concurrent viewers, and over 1,000 Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition players sign up for the Red Bull Wololo IV Qualifier. The world's highest ranked Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition stars from around the world are set to return for the final chapter, including Red Bull Wololo IV winner Kai 'Liereyy' Kallinger.

Red Bull Wololo plays out on Empire Wars, a unique game mode for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, seeing two players face off in an honourable duel like the knights of old. Each game starts in the Feudal Age, skipping Dark Age to jump into the action as fast as possible. As part of the series, each Red Bull Wololo has introduced a new story arc for players to compete in. Red Bull Wololo I and II had players compete for control of a castle and library in a Western civilization. Red Bull Wololo III represented Asian Civilisation and in Red Bull Wololo IV, players took on the role of battle-hardened Viking warriors in a Nordic-themed event.