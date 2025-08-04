Posted in: eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: los angeles, Red Bull, Streamer Games

Red Bull's Streamer Games Returns To Los Angeles Next Weekend

You can see several content creators come together and battle it out, as the Red Bull Streamer Games 2025 returns next weekend

Article Summary Red Bull Streamer Games 2025 returns to Los Angeles August 16-17, hosted by Ludwig at Leuzinger High School.

Forty top gaming creators, including Jacksepticeye and Disguised Toast, will compete in unique field day events.

Teams of five will battle in challenges like Tungsten Cube Toss, Simon Says, and Table Cloth Pull for gold medals.

Fans can attend live or watch the Streamer Games 2025 action on Ludwig's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Red Bull confirmed that the Streamer Games will return to Los Angeles, as multiple content creators will battle it out next weekend. Hosted by Ludwig, the event is set to take place from August 16-17 at Los Angeles' Leuzinger High School, where they will hold their own set of Olympic-style events featuring a cast of 40 content creators. Some of the early confirmed participants include Disguised Toast, ExtraEmily, VanillaMace, Fuslie, Cinna, JasonTheWeen, Agent, and Jacksepticeye, with more reveals to follow leading up to the event. We have more details for you, including ticket info, as the event will also be broadcast live on Twitch.

Streamer Games 2025

The creator-centric competition, co-presented by Ludwig's Mogul Moves and Red Bull Gaming, will bring together 40 of the most popular video game personalities as they clash in a series of physical challenges inspired by classic field days – with a twist. From more traditional events like the Tungsten Cube Toss and 100m Dash to more quirky competitions like Simon Says, Table Cloth Pull, and more, Streamer Games offers fans onsite and at home a chance to see their favorite creators leave it all on the field.

Streamers will be drafted by eight captains to form teams of five, and each member will represent their team across a series of unique events. Teams will earn points based on their performance across two days to determine their ranking and who takes home the gold. Fans can secure tickets at StreamerGames.gg or tune into the event livestream on Ludwig's YouTube, the Mogul Moves Twitch channel, and Red Bull's Twitch. Streamer Games underscores a growing trend of creators hosting in-person gatherings, as fans increasingly seek authentic and interactive experiences beyond the screen. It's the latest in a string of successful IRL events hosted by Ludwig and Mogul Moves from their recent Basketball Jam to the Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

