Red Bull & Tetris Partner For Phone-To-Drone Tournament

Red Bull and tetris are back together again for a new esports tournamnent, as they will be holding a Phone-To-Drone competition

Join the leaderboard by playing the special Tetris mobile game via QR code or Red Bull Tetris Can.

Top scorers compete in the U.S. National Final for a shot at the World Finals in Dubai this December.

Dubai World Finals will feature the first IRL Tetris game ever, played with drones and the Dubai Frame board.

Red Bull has formed another partnership with Tetris for a special kind of esports competition, as they will be holding a special Phone-To-Drone Tournament. Starting now and running all the way to October 31, you can go play the special mobile device in-browser game, which offers a different take on the classic puzzle title, where you'll scan the game's QR code online or on a special limited edition Red Bull Tetris Can to play the game. Those who score the highest can earn a spot at the USA National Final on November 22 in Hollywood, Florida, where representatives from over 55 countries will vie for a World Final spot. The World Finals will then take place in Dubai from December 11-13, competing in the first-ever live playable game of Tetris where you'll use the Dubai Frame board and drones to move IRL Tetriminos. We have a few more details below from the team, as you can get the finer points on their website.

Red Bull Tetris Phone-To-Drone Tournament

In the lead-up to the U.S. National Finals, thousands of players are playing the fast-paced game on their mobile phones, at RedBullTetris.com, for the chance to make it on the leaderboard now until October 31. Available to players 18+ years of age, of all skill levels, the tournament welcomes competitors from around the globe. The winner of the U.S. National Final will gear up for the ultimate Tetris showdown, as the best of the best from over 55 countries will converge in Dubai from December 11–13 at the Red Bull Tetris World Final. There, the final game will be played beneath the desert sky as over 2,000 airborne drones will bring the first official live playable Tetris game to life inside the legendary Dubai Frame. Players who don't qualify for the event but clear Golden Tetrimino earn entries into a sweepstakes to watch the event live.

