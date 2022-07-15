Redout 2 Will Be Released On Nintendo Switch Next Week

Saber Interactive and developer 34BigThings revealed that they will be releasing Redout 2 for the Nintendo Switch, set to come out next week. The game hasn't even been out a full month, so it's basically the PC version of the game with the Switch controls in place of the mouse and keyboard. The good news is they haven't really released any additional content beyond the soundtrack and the Season Pass, so you're not missing out on much by picking up this version. Enjoy reading more about the game below as it will release on July 19th.

Redout 2 is a tribute to classic arcade racing games and the sequel to the critically acclaimed Redout, where racing through the dystopian wastelands of a semi-abandoned Earth is one of the galaxy's most popular sports. Reach impossible speeds in exhilarating futuristic races across an extensive single-player campaign and competitive multiplayer. Deep control systems, robust hovership customization and a killer soundtrack make Redout 2 the premier anti-gravity racer. Speed and Control – In the tradition of Anti-Gravity racing classics like Wipeout and F-Zero, experience blazing fast speeds and an intuitive driving system that makes Redout 2 a blast to pick up and play, but also rewarding for those prepared to master the super-high skill ceiling. Bend, loop and swoop through the most insane twists and jumps in racing game history.

– In the tradition of Anti-Gravity racing classics like Wipeout and F-Zero, experience blazing fast speeds and an intuitive driving system that makes Redout 2 a blast to pick up and play, but also rewarding for those prepared to master the super-high skill ceiling. Bend, loop and swoop through the most insane twists and jumps in racing game history. Extensive Career Mode – Fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks – all of which are reversible! From Arena Races and Time Attacks to Last Man Standing and intense Boss Races, dart past the competition and dominate the finish line.

– Fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks – all of which are reversible! From Arena Races and Time Attacks to Last Man Standing and intense Boss Races, dart past the competition and dominate the finish line. Competitive Multiplayer – Race against others in intense 12-player online multiplayer action. Dive into fresh challenges with regularly-added custom content, alongside seasons that include unique aesthetic rewards.

– Race against others in intense 12-player online multiplayer action. Dive into fresh challenges with regularly-added custom content, alongside seasons that include unique aesthetic rewards. Comprehensive Customization – Choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customize your own hovership with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and more! Create and share your best high-speed highlights with Photo Mode.

– Choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customize your own hovership with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and more! Create and share your best high-speed highlights with Photo Mode. Jaw-Dropping Soundtrack – Featuring superstar electronic artists, including the legendary Giorgio Moroder and acclaimed talents like Zardonic and Dance with the Dead. Our music-master algorithms seamlessly and dynamically mix tracks based on real-time race data.