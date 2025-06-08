Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, regice

Regice Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, Regieleki, & Regigigas return to Pokémon GO Raids this June. Defeat Regice with this guide.

Article Summary Regice headlines Tier Five and Shadow Raids during the Delightful Days season in Pokémon GO.

Top Regice counters include Mega Lucario, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Mega Charizard Y, and more.

Regice can be defeated by three strong trainers; four or more recommended for most players.

Shiny Regice odds are 1 in 20; 100% IV CP is 1784 (normal) and 2230 (boosted weather).

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. There will also be a special week of Raids featuring the Titans: Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regieleki. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regice, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Regice Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regice counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regice with efficiency.

White Kyurem: Steel Wing, Fusion Flare

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Roar of Time

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regice can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regice will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

