Regigigas Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

Our Regigigas Raid Guide in Pokémon GO will help you build a team of Pokémon suited with the correct moves to take down this Legendary Raid.

Article Summary Timeless Travel season starts with a focus on Ice, Steel, and Dragon-type Pokémon.

Learn the best Regigigas counters, including Mega and Shadow Pokémon picks.

A minimum of three well-equipped trainers is recommended to defeat Regigigas.

Understand the shiny odds and perfect CPs for catching Regigigas post-raid.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice, Steel, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regigigas in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Regigigas Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regigigas counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regigigas with efficiency.

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Breloom: Counder, Dynamic Punch

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Hawlucha: Low Kick, Flying Press

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Close Combat

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Togekiss: Fighting-type Hidden Power, Aura Sphere

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regigigas can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regigigas will have a CP of 2483 in normal weather conditions and 3104 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

