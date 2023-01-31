Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023 Use our Registeel Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players to Shiny hunt for this minty green Titan of Hoenn as it returns to Tier Five raids.

While the Crackling Voltage event continues in Pokémon GO, the Tier Five and Mega Raid slots will shift to feature different Pokémon. Tapu Koko leaves Tier Five raids for Registeel, while Mega Aerodactyl leaves Mega Raids for Mega Gengar. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Registeel in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Registeel Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Registeel counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Registeel with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Combat

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Registeel can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, if you encounter a Shiny Registeel, you should use a Pinap Berry because Shinies are guaranteed catches in Tier Five raids… at long as you hit.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Registeel will have a CP of 1398 in normal weather conditions and 1748 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!