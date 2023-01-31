Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023
Use our Registeel Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players to Shiny hunt for this minty green Titan of Hoenn as it returns to Tier Five raids.
While the Crackling Voltage event continues in Pokémon GO, the Tier Five and Mega Raid slots will shift to feature different Pokémon. Tapu Koko leaves Tier Five raids for Registeel, while Mega Aerodactyl leaves Mega Raids for Mega Gengar. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Registeel in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Registeel Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Registeel counters as such:
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Registeel with efficiency.
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Pheromosa: Low Kick, Combat
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Registeel can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, if you encounter a Shiny Registeel, you should use a Pinap Berry because Shinies are guaranteed catches in Tier Five raids… at long as you hit.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Registeel will have a CP of 1398 in normal weather conditions and 1748 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!