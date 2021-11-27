Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021

Registeel will be back for a special Raid Hour tomorrow as part of the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, raids will be taken over by this Rock-type Legendary Pokémon which can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Registeel, perfect your catching strategy, and understand its 100% IVs.

Top Registeel Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Registeel counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Registeel with efficiency.

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Emboar (Ember, Blast Burn)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Three trainers can take down Registeel as it isn't as tanky as Regirock, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters, your best bet is to approach the raid with four or more.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Registeel will have a CP of 1398 in normal weather conditions and 1748 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!