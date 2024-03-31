Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nerial, Reigns: Beyond

Reigns: Beyond Confirmed For Switch Release In 2024

Devolver Digital confirmed that Reigns: Beyond will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this year, alongside the game's release on Steam.

Developer Nerial and publisher Devolver Digital have confirmed that Reigns: Beyond will be making its way to Nintendo Switch on top of Steam. The game was originally released for Apple Arcade in 2020, taking players on an amazing journey as an intergalactic rock band rocking through the cosmos as they attempt to make it big while dealing with the trials and tribulations of trying to make it big. While they didn't provide a release date for it yet, we did get a new trailer, which you can enjoy here.

Reigns: Beyond

As an intergalactic indie rock band, plot your rise to stardom, traveling from planet to planet and gig to gig on your quest for fame and fortune. Play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rock out across the cosmos! But make sure you're managing your ship's resources and keeping your crew in check while on this stellar tour because one wrong decision may leave you dead in space! Featuring all updated content from the App Store version, play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rocking out across the universe. But make sure you're managing your ship's resources and keeping your crew in check while on this interstellar tour, because one wrong decision may leave you dead in space. In Reigns: Beyond, you'll:

Unlock the legendary Galactic Guitars and rock out in front of your adoring fans

Fight pirates, overzealous tax collectors, and more in swiping dogfights

Hang out on your ship for band practice and offer directions to lost space travelers

Meet 70 curious characters, including your manager, Lord Shark, Strombo the scholarly mollusk, Gron the space bear … and of course, your crew and your ship's know-it-all AI

1,700 decision cards, weirder encounters, more deaths, and infinite possibilities

Jam to an original soundtrack by Sam Webster

