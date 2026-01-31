Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Devolver Digital, Games, The Witcher, Video Games | Tagged: Nerial, Reigns: The Witcher

Reigns: The Witcher Coming To PC & Mobile This Month

Reigns: The Witcher will be coming out later this month, putting a new spin on the Reigns series with characters from the franchise

Article Summary Reigns: The Witcher launches this month on PC (Steam/GOG) and mobile devices with a unique narrative twist.

Play as Geralt of Rivia, making major decisions via swipes that impact stories, characters, and fate across the Continent.

Meet iconic Witcher characters like Yennefer, Triss, and Vesemir, all told through Dandelion's whimsical narration.

Engage in branching tales, witty bard songs, and combat minigames that shape Geralt's legendary saga anew.

Developer Nerial and publisher Devolver Digital have teamed up with CD Projekt Red to reveal their latest spin on the Reigns series with Reigns: The Witcher. The name says it all as they have taken characters from the fantasy action RPG series and put them in the popular swipe-'em-up series to make their own adventure where you choose how things go based on the direction you swipe. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the title will arrive on PC via GOG and Steam, as well as on mobile devices on February 25, 2026.

Reigns: The Witcher

In this new twist on the White Wolf's legend, players step into the muddy boots of famed monster slayer Geralt of Rivia. But rather than chronicling his journey in grizzled grunts and sword swings, Reigns: The Witcher spins the tale through the gilded tongue of Geralt's oldest friend: Dandelion the Bard. Every choice is a verse, every misstep a stanza and every bath an opportunity for a ballad. Whether you're crafting an epic for the ages or just trying not to drown in a swamp, Reigns: The Witcher will offer a new perspective on one of gaming's most storied heroes — one swipe, one song and one scandal at a time.

Swipe Your Destiny: From contracts and conspiracies to angry villagers and hotheaded sorceresses, your decisions carry weight across the Continent. A casual swipe left or right may win you renown among nobles, enrage a rabble of mages or leave you knee-deep in drowners. As any good witcher knows, few requests are as simple as they first appear.

Familiar Faces, Tall Tales: Along The Path, you'll find the company of Yen, Triss, Vesemir, and a roster of other beloved allies and adversaries. But remember: when filtered through Dandelion's quill, even the most mundane of errands can become an audacious epic — or a slightly exaggerated disaster.

Songs, Swords and Swipes: Players will weave Geralt's legend through branching stories, bardic embellishments and thousands of narrative combinations, with Dandelion himself conducting the chorus of fate. Between verses, the White Wolf still gets plenty of work done: combat minigames pit Geralt against ghouls, rotfiends and other foes both real and curiously improvised.

The Bard's Encore: From taverns to far-flung villages, Reigns: The Witcher invites players to expand Dandelion's ever-growing repertoire. Perform new "greatest hits" across the land, twist familiar stories into fresh tales and shape the saga of the White Wolf — in ways both dramatic and absurd.

