Relic Hunters Legend Finally Has An Official Release Date

After a long and winding road to get the game back last year, Relic Hunters Legend finally has a release date for Steam and Xbox

Developed by Rogue Snail, the looter-shooter RPG offers solo and 4-player co-op gameplay options.

Customize playable Hunters with skill trees, unique abilities, gear, weapons, and powerful relics.

Dive into a 30-hour story campaign or focus on progression, endgame systems, and community features.

Over a year after getting the rights to their game back from Gearbox Publishing, Rogue Snail finally has a release date set for Relic Hunters: Legend. The build-driven looter shooter RPG has had a long road from development until now, but following the launch of Hell Clock, the team is ready to move forward with the game that almost wasn't. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game will be released for PC via Steam and Xbox on August 14, 2025.

Relic Hunters Legend

Relic Hunters Legend is a fast-paced looter-shooter RPG where you collect powerful weapons, upgrade skills, and battle enemies in intense combat. Play solo or team up in a 4-player co-op as you embark on a journey to recover lost memories and take down the tyrant Duke Ducan. Choose from multiple playable characters, each with unique abilities. Each of the playable Hunters has 3 fully-realized Skill Trees that you can mix and match as you please, and combined with Attribute point allocation, several Gear and Weapon slots with a deep affix pool, plus a build-defining Relic that you must discover, craft and level up… there's a LOT more RPG depth here than at first glance!

Play as an offline single player or team up with up to three friends in an online co-op. You can focus on the 30-hour Story campaign right from the get-go… or ignore it COMPLETELY and just focus on progression and endgame systems! Unlock Hunters in any order you want, and explore the world and its many rewards and challenges in any way you see fit. Enhance your experience by joining Relic Hunters Legend Official Discord channel . Be among the first to learn about in-development features and talk directly with the Rogue Snail team—we are ALWAYS listening, and we trust that our community always knows what's best.

