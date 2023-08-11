Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Relic Hunters Legend, Rogue Snail

Relic Hunters Legend Reveals New Character & Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Relic Hunters Legend as Gearbox Publishing reveals the latest character to join by the name of Jimmy.

Gearbox Publishing and Rogue Snail have revealed a new character for Relic Hunters Legend this week as we get a better look at Jimmy. Jimmy is basically a crackshot that you'll need to take out a number of enemies with his trusty sidearm, as he has become the best hunter around for your group. You can read more about him below, along with the latest trailer, as the team released a new blog talking about his addition to the game.

"Relic Hunters Legend is an upcoming top-down looter-shooter featuring fast-paced gameplay, a variety of powerful gear and weapons with tons of customizable options, and a diverse cast of rowdy Rebels, each with their own abilities, playstyles, and personalities. Set in a vibrant, lore-rich world, players will explore a variety of highly replayable single-player story and multiplayer missions as they comb their way through the universe, gathering powerful loot and facing off against intergalactic threats. Jimmy is a tough son of a gun with a lifelong vow to fight back against the evil empire led by the villainous Duke Ducan. With the other Relic Hunters at his side, Jimmy has become a formidable Hunter on the battlefield, wielding an arsenal of powerful abilities."

Mobility Skill: EVASIVE MANEUVER – Jimmy dashes a short distance, dodging all enemy attacks and ignoring gravity.

Jimmy dashes a short distance, dodging all enemy attacks and ignoring gravity. Melee Skill: TACTICAL KICK – Jimmy kicks a nearby enemy, dealing damage and pushing it away.

Jimmy kicks a nearby enemy, dealing damage and pushing it away. Utility Skill: PERFECT ANGLE – Jimmy's next five shots ricochet between enemies. It can only be used with bullet or projectile weapons.

Jimmy's next five shots ricochet between enemies. It can only be used with bullet or projectile weapons. Charge Skill: MULTI-GRENADE – Jimmy prepares and throws a grenade. This skill can be charged and has different grenade types for each charge level.

Jimmy prepares and throws a grenade. This skill can be charged and has different grenade types for each charge level. Passive Skill: BULLSEYE – As Jimmy hits enemies with precision hits and his own precision damage is increased for a while.

As Jimmy hits enemies with precision hits and his own precision damage is increased for a while. Ultimate Skill: GUN TRANCE – A straight-line blast that deals massive damage and stuns enemies, the Gun Trace is a serious force of nature that will leave the Ducans scared featherless.

