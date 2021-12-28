Remedy & Tencent Partner On New Title Codenamed Vanguard

Remedy Entertainment announced today that they have partnered with Tencent Games on a new multiplayer title codenamed Vanguard. According to the details, this will end up being a free-to-play co-op PvE shooter title that will be marketed globally with Remedy as the IP owner, with the exception of selected APAC markets, where Tencent will publish the game alone. At the moment the game is in the proof-of-concept phase as they're setting it up on Unreal Engine 5 for PC and consoles. We're pretty confident given the recent release of a Call Of Duty game with Vanguard in the title, they're probably going to end up changing the name eventually when they're ready to promote it. But if that's where they're at currently, we're probably not hearing more until late 2022. Here's some additional info from the press release.

"Vanguard marks Remedy's first entry into Games-as-a-Service business model, executed by our top tier team of free-to-play experts. We are building something new and exciting for co-operative multiplayer space, on top of Remedy's strengths. Expanding our capabilities to take on publishing responsibilities is the next step in the development of our company. We are excited for this long-term partnership with Tencent and with confidence can say that it is an excellent fit in supporting Vanguard's ambitious plans. Vanguard is a global opportunity, and Tencent can support Remedy internationally, and lead the operations in Asia and the mobile markets" said Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment. Remedy and Tencent will be responsible for their own publishing and game operating costs in their respective territories while sharing a portion of revenue to the other party after the recoupment of the development costs. As part of the agreement, Remedy has also licensed Tencent worldwide rights to develop and publish a mobile version of the game. Tencent will cover the costs for developing and publishing the mobile version. The parties have agreed on a separate revenue sharing scheme for the mobile version.