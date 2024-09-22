Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, gunfire games, Remnant II

Remnant II – The Dark Horizon Reveals More About Warden Archetype

The latest trailer for Remnant II – The Dark Horizon shows off more about the latest archetpe, The Warden, ahead of its release

Article Summary New trailer for "Remnant II – The Dark Horizon" reveals the support-focused Warden archetype and its versatile Drone.

The Warden's Drone offers Shield, Heal, and Combat modes for various battlefield roles and boosts.

Explore the necropolis world of N'Erud with a new glider traversal system and an epic new storyline.

Unlock the secrets of N'Erud, face new bosses, and discover powerful new gear and archetypes on September 24, 2024.

Arc Games and Gunfire Games released a new trailer this past week for Remnant II – The Dark Horizon, revealing new information about the latest archetype, the Warden. The character almost seems like a menacing support role as you can grant players the ability to shield, as well as heal up and provide the ability to attack when needed. All of this can be done using their Drone, which will hover about at all times. We have more info about the archetype below and the trailer above, as the content will be out on September 24, 2024.

The Warden

As the perfect battlefield partner in Remnant II, the Warden harnesses its secret weapon, the Done, to grant players the ability to shield, heal, and even attack enemies! When it comes to enhancing any playstyle, this new Archetype and its secret weapon – the Drone – will have you covered. The fully automated drone can shield, heal, or even attack enemies, making it the perfect partner to have on the battlefield.

Prime Perk: Dynamic – The Prime Perk, Dynamic, allows players to automatically regenerate Shield and greatly increase the base N'Erudian Energy Reserve for the Drone and Turret. For those looking to use Dual Archetypes with the Warden, the Engineer is a perfect Archetype to pair it up with, as the Turret will get a nice energy boost from this Prime Perk.

Prime Perk: Dynamic – The Prime Perk, Dynamic, allows players to automatically regenerate Shield and greatly increase the base N'Erudian Energy Reserve for the Drone and Turret. For those looking to use Dual Archetypes with the Warden, the Engineer is a perfect Archetype to pair it up with, as the Turret will get a nice energy boost from this Prime Perk.

Skill: Shield Drone – The Warden truly shines through the use of their secret weapon – the Drone. Players can choose from three variants for it: Shield, Heal, and Combat. For the Shield Drone, while energized, the Drone will constantly grant Shield to the selected ally until they are at 100 percent and will reduce all incoming damage by a small amount.

Skill: Heal Drone – The Warden can deploy a Heal Drone that constantly heals an ally until their health is fully restored, and passively, it grants a Relic Use Speed buff. If the goal is to keep yourself or an ally alive while boosting Relic functionality, then the Healing Drone is perfect.

Skill: Combat Drone – Last but not least, when it's time to go all out and guns blazing, there's the Combat Drone. Designed to be a constant offensive presence, an energized Combat Drone attacks any threat near the selected ally.

Archetype Trait: Barrier – To round out the Warden's kit, there's the Archetype Trait: Barrier. This unique trait increases the effectiveness of Shields the Warden applies, which means that even when providing protection to an ally, the player will also receive the benefit. When making a Shield build, Barrier is a must.

Remnant II – The Dark Horizon

Players will return to N'Erud and uncover a mysterious place preserved in time, where alien farmlands are tended by robots for inhabitants who have long since perished. But time corrupts all, and rogue AI and robotic creations threaten at every turn while Travelers search for the secrets of the colossal entity that dominates the skyline. In a brand-new storyline, players will need to uncover the secrets within the necropolis world of N'Erud. As they enter this new overworld, players will explore new dungeons, experience a new glider traversal system not found in other worlds, acquire powerful gear—including a new Archetype, "The Warden"— meet unexpected allies, and face new threats as they set off to defeat the colossal entity that watches over N'Erud!

New Storyline, Dungeons, and Area Based in the World of N'Erud: Delve deeper into the world of N'Erud and take on a brand-new storyline where players will enter a mysterious place preserved in time and search for the secrets of a colossal entity that dominates the skyline.

New Glider Traversal System: In this new overworld, players will be able to experience a new glider traversal system that allows them to navigate the overworld and uncover the origins of the ominous presence that lies above. With this system, players can choose which parts of the overworld they want to explore, including how they want to face off against the new world boss.

New Archetype – The Warden: When it comes to enhancing any playstyle, this new archetype, The Warden, and its secret weapon – The Drone – have you covered. The fully automated drone can shield, heal, or even attack enemies, making it the perfect partner to have on the battlefield.

Many Items and Powerful Weapons that Enhance Gameplay: Outfit the Traveler to survive this more deadly version of the world of N'Erud by choosing from a host of new weapons and modifications, along with new items, like amulets and rings.

New Bosses, Characters, and Fearsome Creatures to Encounter: Mysterious threats and survivors of unknown origin emerge from the long-extinct civilization with rogue AI and robotic creations lurking around every corner, bringing new challenges for all players.

