Remothered: Broken Porcelain Receives A New Trailer

Modus games revealed a new trailer over the weekend for their upcoming sequel to Remothered with Remothered: Broken Porcelain. The new "Whispers" trailer introduces players to the protagonist for this upcoming horror-thriller in the form of the misfit Jennifer, as well as the kindhearted Lindsay. The two settle into a picturesque mountainside resort and "establish an invaluable connection" that will define who they are throughout the game. However, guests and the fearless Jennifer alike need to keep their wits about them while they're staying here, as things are not as they appear, including some of the people you interact with. You'll learn a little bit more about the inn and the dangers and secrets kept within. Enjoy the trailer as the game will drop on PC and all three major consoles on October 20th, 2020.

The award-winning survival horror series Remothered returns in the highly anticipated Remothered: Broken Porcelain. Serving as both a continuation and prequel to Remothered: Tormented Fathers, relive events from the characters' painful pasts during intense flashbacks and endure new unspeakable horrors in the present day that await them in the Ashmann Inn – a mysterious and decaying tomb for its many secrets as well as dangers. The truths buried in the Ashmann Inn will not be discovered easily – its many mysteries are intertwined and guarded by the looming threat of the stalkers, powerful hunters trapped in time and the confines of its walls. Survival will take more than just quick reactions as a strategic and resourceful approach to encounters will mean the difference between life or death. Be smart – knowing the best time to sneak, flee or fight imminent dangers can quickly make these hunters become the hunted. Broken Porcelain brings an abundance of welcome changes to the series, introducing new gameplay and storytelling elements that breathe new life into the characters and create an unprecedented level of immersion in this haunting adventure – perfect for both new and returning fans to the series.