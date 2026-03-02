Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Renegade Game Studios, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: exodus, Exodus Roleplaying Game

Renegade Game Studio To Publish Exodus Roleplaying Game

In an interesting partnership with Wizards of the Coast, Renegade Game Studio will publish the upcoming Exodus Roleplaying Game

Exodus RPG launches August with the Traveler's Handbook and Creature Catalog as its first releases.

Inspired by sci-fi themes, Exodus is set in Omega Centauri with advanced technology and time effects.

Developed by BioWare veterans at Archetype, Exodus is seen as a spiritual successor to Mass Effect.

Renegade Game Studio announced today that it is partnering with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast as the publisher for the Exodus Roleplaying Game. As you may recall, WotC is working on a new video game by the same name, and we really didn't expect them to do much else with the title since the video game is still in development. But this is an interesting twist as it's rare for WotC to go outside their own crew to make a TTRPG title. Especially being the company that owns Dungeons & Dragons. But it will be interesting to see what this partnership creates for what is essentially a new title on the market. We only got a few notes of what the game is about below from the announcement, but what we do know is that the game will be released this August, starting with the Traveler's Handbook and Creature Catalog.

Exodus Roleplaying Game

The video game turned heads when it was revealed at The Game Awards in December 2023. Since then, Exodus has been widely hailed by fans as a spiritual successor to the beloved Mass Effect series. The game is being developed by Archetype Entertainment, a Wizards of the Coast-owned studio founded by former BioWare veterans. That same creative team was also behind the development of the tabletop roleplaying game, which Renegade Game Studios will publish and release in 2026.

Set tens of thousands of years in the future in the Omega Centauri star cluster, Exodus focuses on exploration, survival, and the difficult choices that shape entire civilizations. One of the game's defining ideas is its use of near-light-speed travel, where time passes differently for those who journey among the stars—reshaping relationships, technology, and societies in powerful, lasting ways that players will feel throughout the story.

