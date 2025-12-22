Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Archetype Entertainment, exodus

Exodus Releases New Founders Q&A Deep Dive Video

Some of the developer founders for the game Exodus releaed a new video today, taking a deep dive Q&A session about the upcoming title

Exodus is a sci-fi RPG that puts players in the role of Jun Aslan, humanity's last hope against the Celestials.

Choose your path with open combat or stealth approaches—both equally rewarding in diverse galactic missions.

Forge bonds with unique companions, unlock powerful abilities, and shape the fate of humanity's future.

Developer Archetype Entertainment and publisher Wizards of the Coast posted a new developer video for Exodus today, providing players with a better understanding of the game. This is a deep dive Q&A session with seversal Archetype staffers, including Co-Founder & GM Chad Robertson, Game Director Chris King, and Cinematic Director Tal Peleg, as they break down the debut trailer from The Gamew Awards and diuscuss the game a little more in-depth. Enjoy the video here while we wait to learn more about the sci-fi action-adventure RPG.

Exodus

Exodus is a sci-fi action-adventure RPG where you become the Traveler—leading humanity's fight for survival against the Celestials. Face our evolution 40,000 years in the future, explore extraordinary worlds, and confront time itself to shape the fate of generations. Exodus offers freedom in gameplay style, allowing players to approach challenges throughstealth or open combat. Both paths are designed to be equally rewarding, empoweringplayers to tailor their experience. As the story unfolds,fanswill unlock new weapons andabilities, form bonds with companions, and discover combat synergies that deepen both thegameplay and the storytelling.Jun will not face this journey alone.

Throughout Exodus, players will meet companionswith unique motivations and secrets. These relationships are integral to the experience,bringing new lore, side stories, and quests that enrich the vast narrative universe. Step forward into the role of Jun Aslan, a salvager turned Traveler—a renegade among the stars and hunter of ancient secrets.​ Embark on interstellar missions to recover Celestial Remnants that may hold the key to humanity's survival.​ Return to a changed world, where time dilation has amplified your choices and reshaped the future of humanity.

Engage in intense combat against monstrous creatures and constructs, rival human Dynasties, and the greatest threat of all: the Celestials.​ Fuse Remnants with human tech to expand your arsenal and unleash devastating abilities through a Gauntlet only you can command.​ Fight alongside powerful, highly adept companions whose strength, skill, and synergy turn the tide of every battle. Explore a galaxy alive with awe and mystery, shaped by extraordinary worlds, unique beings, and the bonds you forge (or break) along the way.​ Encounter the evolved descendants of humanity known as the Celestials, their bioengineered Changelings, and highly intelligent Awakened animals.​ Lead a formidable crew across the stars —human and Awakened—driven by their own convictions and deadly in the fight ahead.​

