Renegade Game Studios Announces Crusaders: Thy Will Be Done

Renegade Game Studios revealed a brand new original title from their library as they will be releasing Crusaders: Thy Will Be Done this Fall. Created by game designer Seth Jaffee, this game will take you back to the order of the Templars when The Crusades were rampant, as you will build up your rondel and strategize about how you'll go about being in charge of the kingdom. The game will be released as a base title along with a special expansion sometime in Q3 2022. On top of that, the company revealed they will be making an additional printing of the Deluxe version, featuring a foil-stamped box, metal influence tokens (both plastic and wooden knights and buildings), as well as dual-layer player boards and other improvements We have more info on both of the releases coming this year below as they're both up for pre-order.

Crusaders: Thy Will Be Done Move your knights, erect buildings, and go crusading to spread the influence of your Order. When the Orders get too strong, King Philip will become nervous and disband all Templar orders, ending the game. Crusaders: Thy Will Be Done uses a combination of rondel and mancala mechanisms. Each player has their own rondel, which they can upgrade over the course of the game, that controls their action choices during the game. Your faction gives you a special power to control your rondel, and the buildings you erect will help you form a strategy. Manage and upgrade your personal "action wheel," and navigate the tech tree inherent in the buildings, in order to earn the most influence points in this elegant, Euro-style strategy game. Divine Influence Expansion "Spreading the influence of your order" takes on a whole new meaning! Claim influence over regions with the new and improved Influence action, take advantage of 4 new building types, and explore 4 new knight orders. This expansion is fully compatible with base games from both the original Tasty Minstrel Games edition as well as the new Renegeade reprinting.