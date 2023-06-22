Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop, World Of Darkness | Tagged: By Night Studios, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop, World of Darkness

Renegade Game Studios Has Partnered With By Night Studios

Renegade Game Studios and By Night Studios ahve formed a new deal to publish their World of Darkness content for tabletop.

Renegade Game Studios reevealed today that they have officially partnered with By Night Studios for a new distribution deal. The two sides will be working together to release content centered around their World of Darkness LARP experiences, as players will have Mind's Eye Theatre titles with support from all future World of Darkness 5th Edition Live Action Roleplay (LARP) book releases. Essentially, taking their content and making it playable for those who wish to take those characters and settings and make them a part of their game. We have more info and a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you here.

By Night Studios will continue to head creative on their books while Renegade works to expand their distribution into new channels through sales and marketing initiatives. The ultimate aim of this collaboration is to make Mind's Eye Theatre LARP books from By Night Studios more available to a wider audience of World of Darkness fans. After exceeding its original goal by an impressive 450%, raising over $100,000 in a triumphantly successful crowdfunding campaign on Backerkit, Laws of the Night is set to debut as the first of a forthcoming series of Vampire LARP books in retail outlets. This trailblazing system update for the esteemed Mind's Eye Theatre – Vampire: The Masquerade signifies a unique partnership, marking the inaugural instance of a book in this series being co-published and distributed by Renegade Game Studios. This significant development not only heralds a new chapter for By Night Studios, but also stands as a monumental milestone for its devoted community.

By Night Studios' CEO, Daphne Reeder, shares her excitement about the partnership: "Joining forces with Renegade opens up avenues for Mind's Eye Theatre products that haven't been explored in two decades. It's a major stride forward for our community."

"We're really excited to be able to partner with the By Night Studios team. The World of Darkness LARP books have a strong history in the hobby games market. Bringing them back to stores and working together with BNS and Paradox to better align all content in the RPG and LARP space is a huge win for players." said Scott Gaeta, President & Publisher at Renegade Game Studios.

