Renegade Game Studios Reveals New Version Of World's Fair 1893

Renegade Game Studios revealed a new version of World's Fair 1893 is now available for purchase, but only as an Amazon exclusive. The J. Alex Kebern has had an interesting run over the past five years, becoming a cult classic title where you spend time collecting the majority of areas and sets to have the best display during the fair, featuring items that were actually on exhibition. This new version has been updated to reflect the era a bit more in historical terms and includes seven new playable characters including Ida B. Wells, Frederick Douglas, Irvine Garland Penn, Fannie Barrier Williams, Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Law Olmstead, and Henry Ives Cobb. The game is currently on sale for $40. You can read more details about it and check out a few images of the revised version below.

The World's Fair of 1893 in Chicago was a spectacular international exhibition that showcased many great achievements in science, technology, culture, and entertainment. In World's Fair 1893, you can travel back in time and assume the role of the event organizers. You will compete against other players to gain influence and obtain the grandest exhibits to be displayed at the fair. The World's Fair was an event that demonstrated what was considered cultural and technological entertainment; however, racism and segregation were an overarching reality and African Americans and Indigenous Americans were excluded. The NEW Amazon Exclusive edition of World's Fair 1893, which is currently available for pre-order, now includes a new group of diverse playable historical figures. In 1893, it had been less than 30 years since the abolition of slavery in the United States. Despite the progress of the African Americans, they were not given the opportunity to share their own accomplishments at the World's Fair. These seven new playable historical figures were instrumental in giving African Americans and other disenfranchised groups the chance to highlight their progress and achievements.