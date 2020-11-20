Renegade Game Studios Reveals The Snallygaster Situation

Renegade Game Studios revealed today that they have a new board game coming with The Snallygaster Situation: Kids On Bikes Board Game. This particular one will be a cooperative title for 2-5 players, with one taking on the role of the lost kid giving out clues to the others to help them find the missing one. All while having to deal with monsters who are terrorizing the town. All the other players will seek out their friend while simultaneously trying to defeat the monster. All while also avoiding The Feds" who never let you have any fun. The game is based on the Kids On Bikes RPG, but it had no release window just yet. Here's some added info on the game as we wait to find out when it will come out.

Something is very wrong in Lakeview… You know it, but nobody believes you! Especially not the "adults" who dismiss you for being a kid. You've lived here your whole life, but it was only a little while ago that you started to notice the strange sounds at night. And now that new kid at school has vanished. You're sure that a hideous creature has been unleashed on your town—and it's up to you to defeat it! Every turn, the Lost Kid will select a card to play. The card will provide clues about their location such as street names, buildings, or landmarks. But the card will also dictate how the Monsters and the Feds move and attack on the board. You might have the perfect clue to give, but it means that the Monster will attack one of the kids. sending them back to the Treehouse and advancing the Doom Tracker (game timer). The other players will take turns using their Rides to search the town, looking for clues, using their special items cards, and avoiding the monster. In The Snallygaster Situation, you and your best friends must face off against one of four diabolical monsters set on destroying Lakeview—and possibly the entire world! Get on your bikes and search for clues about the monster's weakness, find the missing kid it has abducted, and end the threat to your home town!