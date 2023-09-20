Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Mega Cat Studios, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, Universal Games
Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood Releases New Content
Skybound Entertainment and Mad Cat Studios have released a new content update for their vampire roguelite, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood.
Skybound Entertainment and Mega Cat Studios have released a new update for Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood on Steam. In case you haven't seen it, the two companies collaborated with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to make a game based on the recent vampire film starring Nicolas Cage. The game had been out in Early Access for a minute as the game has you running around clearing out the forces of evil in this single-player bug-powered roguelite title, as you'll get a mix of one-touch gameplay meshed with room-based action. Now, Version 1.0 has been released today with new characters, content, and more. We got more info and a trailer for you below, as the game is available on Steam.
"It's a demanding gig, but the benefits are great – immortality, mystic powers, and a high-fiber diet of mostly insects. Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, is a single-player adventure that combines the simplicity of one-touch gameplay with frenetic, room-based action for a new roguelite experience. With unique stages, dozens of enemies, diabolical bosses, and enough weapons for a bug-powered bloody rampage, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, is the only game that shows you the ups and downs of being the lackey/employee of the worst boss in history – Dracula. In the game, inspired by the events of the movie, Dracula has tasked you with a simple job – do everything he wants you to do for the rest of his immortal life. Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood immerses players into the Renfield universe with one-touch gameplay that innovates on the familiar roguelite recipe and takes inspiration from extraction shooter games. Updated and additional features now available in the full release include the following items."
- New playable characters, including Dracula himself!
- Fight off enemies with powerful new weapons, including dueling pistols and the Marble Cat statue.
- New "Challenge Rooms" add risk/reward decisions. Do you play it safe and stick to a route of vanilla rooms? Or do you jump into a harder room and risk it all for more loot?
- Two new stages to play, including Dracula's Castle.
- Companions can now be unlocked and upgraded at the shop! These minions are unlocked through special rooms and will remain with you throughout your run.
- Battle brand new enemies such as Cannoneer, Honest Abe, Flintlocker, Saboteur, and Gatling Gunner.
- New accessibility features include Color Blind mode and haptic feedback.
- New "Nightmare mode" where difficulty is increased, and players will have to use all of their skills to survive.
