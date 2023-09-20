Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Mega Cat Studios, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, Universal Games

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood Releases New Content

Skybound Entertainment and Mad Cat Studios have released a new content update for their vampire roguelite, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood.

Skybound Entertainment and Mega Cat Studios have released a new update for Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood on Steam. In case you haven't seen it, the two companies collaborated with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to make a game based on the recent vampire film starring Nicolas Cage. The game had been out in Early Access for a minute as the game has you running around clearing out the forces of evil in this single-player bug-powered roguelite title, as you'll get a mix of one-touch gameplay meshed with room-based action. Now, Version 1.0 has been released today with new characters, content, and more. We got more info and a trailer for you below, as the game is available on Steam.

"It's a demanding gig, but the benefits are great – immortality, mystic powers, and a high-fiber diet of mostly insects. Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, is a single-player adventure that combines the simplicity of one-touch gameplay with frenetic, room-based action for a new roguelite experience. With unique stages, dozens of enemies, diabolical bosses, and enough weapons for a bug-powered bloody rampage, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, is the only game that shows you the ups and downs of being the lackey/employee of the worst boss in history – Dracula. In the game, inspired by the events of the movie, Dracula has tasked you with a simple job – do everything he wants you to do for the rest of his immortal life. Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood immerses players into the Renfield universe with one-touch gameplay that innovates on the familiar roguelite recipe and takes inspiration from extraction shooter games. Updated and additional features now available in the full release include the following items."

New playable characters, including Dracula himself!

Fight off enemies with powerful new weapons, including dueling pistols and the Marble Cat statue.

New "Challenge Rooms" add risk/reward decisions. Do you play it safe and stick to a route of vanilla rooms? Or do you jump into a harder room and risk it all for more loot?

Two new stages to play, including Dracula's Castle.

Companions can now be unlocked and upgraded at the shop! These minions are unlocked through special rooms and will remain with you throughout your run.

Battle brand new enemies such as Cannoneer, Honest Abe, Flintlocker, Saboteur, and Gatling Gunner.

New accessibility features include Color Blind mode and haptic feedback.

New "Nightmare mode" where difficulty is increased, and players will have to use all of their skills to survive.

