RepliCade Reveals Special Q*Bert Mini Arcade Replicas

RepliCade revealed this week that they will be releasing two versions of the classic arcade title Q*Bert as mini arcade replicas. The 1982 arcade classic of a weird creature bouncing around on blocks to get them to change colors has been a quirky fan-favorite puzzler for decades, and how you can own your own version of the iconic arcade machine. Two different versions are being produced as you'll get the classic arcade version for $130 and the Warren Davis Edition, which will run you $150, both through New Wave Toys. Pre-orders are available now as they will eventually ship sometime in Q4 2021. You can read up more on the units below.

Both versions of the mini reproduction have been crafted with the meticulous attention to detail that New Wave consistently delivers. Players can experience the challenge of Warren Davis' default gameplay settings or dive into the DIP switches and adjust the game to their liking. For those who are looking for an even tougher Q*Bert experience, the mini cabinet also plays the previously unreleased sequel, Faster Harder More Challenging Q*Bert. Arcade lovers can enjoy the game on the RepliCade's vertically-oriented 4:3 aspect ratio LCD or connect the cabinet to an HD television for big-screen, plug-and-play thrills. Either way, it's the same Q*Bert action that helped make the character an '80s arcade legend. The Warren Davis Edition includes additional cabinet detailing, including simulated wear and tear, a Gottlieb raised letter coin door, and an exclusive mini decal set. Replica Q*Bert arcade machine in 1/6-scale

Plays the original Q*Bert arcade ROM and Warren Davis's previously unreleased sequel Faster Harder More Challenging Q*Bert

Fully functional knocker coil

Arcade operator's menu with customizable DIP switch and operational test mode

Miniaturized control panel featuring reproduction ball-top joystick and buttons

Plug-and-Play HDTV connectivity

Cabinet constructed from traditional materials including wood, metal, and plastic

Illuminated marquee and cabinet accents

RepliCade signature amplified mono audio reproduction with volume control

High-resolution cabinet art reproduction on quality 3M vinyl overlays

Diecast metal coin doors with storage compartments

High score saving with non-volatile memory

Built-in, high-capacity rechargeable battery

Premium LCD color screen 4:3 aspect ratio (vertical orientation)

Officially licensed Gottlieb branding Warren Davis Edition — includes everything mentioned above in addition to: Q*Bert's gibberish Marquee

Preproduction side panel, bezel, and CPO artwork

Gottlieb raised letter coin door

Replica mini decal set

Mini decal set

Limited edition