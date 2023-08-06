Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: EVO 2023, Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios

Reptile, Ashrah, & Havik Appear In Latest Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer

Check out the latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer from EVO 2023, as Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik all make appearances in the new timeline.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios are rolling out even more surprises for Mortal Kombat 1, as the EVO 2023 trailer brings in three freaky appearances. Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik all made appearances int he latest trailer that aired this evening during the esports tournament and convention. All of them receive new histories that somewhat play into their previous lives from the original timeline, but now with Liu Kang's influence, they have very different paths that can and do affect how Earthrealm and Outworld operate these days.

We start with Reptile, who in this timeline is known as Syzoth, as he is more reptiloid slave and shapeshifter who hails from the fringes of Outworld. Like the previous incarnation, he comes with the ability to spew a powerful acid-like substance, as well as camouflage himself and occasionally take on the appearance of others. This feels more like an homage to his past in the first three Mortal Kombat titles, where the humanoid form is just a disguise. Ashrah is back in this game, ditching the Raiden-esq robes and headgear for more of a ninja look, but with a much different face as she is a Netherrealm demon who has abandoned her "evil-ridden ideologies" and now fights with an enchanted Kriss dagger on a quest for absolution. Finally, fan-favorite Havik is back, playing the closest to his original role of the three, only now serving more as an anarchist rebel from the realm of Seido. The man can use his own limbs as weapons and still has a hint of Chaosrealm to him.

The trailer also showed off a Kameo appearance from Sareena, who calls back to her demon abilities a lot more frequently than previously, as well as a Kameo from Cyrax, using his webbing to aid his fighter. Enjoy the trailer below, as Mortal Kombat 1 is still set to be released on September 19th, 2023.

