Reshiram Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

Reshiram returns to Raids in Pokémon GO in the season of Timeless Travel. You can defeat it using these tips and top counters.

Article Summary Timeless Travel season brings Reshiram to Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO.

Top counters include Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, and Shadow Pokémon.

Three skilled trainers can defeat Reshiram, though four or more is safer.

Shiny Reshiram rate is 1 in 20, perfect IV CP is 2307/2884 when boosted.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Reshiram in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Reshiram Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Reshiram counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Reshiram with efficiency.

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Reshiram can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Note, though, that with the right weather and luck, a duo is possible… but improbable. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Reshiram will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

