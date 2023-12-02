Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: State Of Survival

Resident Evil Characters Make Their Way Into State Of Survival

Leon S. Kennedy and Ana Wong from the Resident Evil franchice have made their way over to State of Survival for a new crossover.

Article Summary Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong join State of Survival in a FunPlus and Capcom crossover.

Previous Resident Evil crossover featured Chris Redfield and Lady Dimitrescu.

New characters bring unique bonuses and drawbacks to the survival strategy game.

Crossover offers themed content like playable heroes, skins, decorations, and more.

FunPlus has launched a new crossover event with Capcom, as two iconic Resident Evil characters have arrived in State Of Survival. This is not the first time the two companies have joined forces, as they have had an RE crossover once before that added Chris Redfield and Lady Dimitrescu to the game to promote Resident Evil Village. This time around, it's to promote the remake of Resident Evil 4, as you're getting Leon S. Kennedy in all of his depressed cop glory fighting alongside the mysterious but deadly Ana Wong.

As it was with the previous crossover, both characters will be selectable in the settlement when you start a game, both of them coming with their own bonuses and drawbacks that can help you out and hinder your progress in defending yourself against a constant onslaught of the undead. We have more info from the developers below about the crossover, which also serves as a bit of a statement on crossovers for the game, as both characters are now live.

"The inclusion of Chris Redfield and Lady Dimitrescu generated immense excitement. Fans of the survival strategy game expressed overwhelming enthusiasm for the Resident Evil characters, paving the way for the forthcoming addition of Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. State of Survival continues to innovate and evolve, delivering unique gaming experiences for its community. The collaboration with Resident Evil has proven to be a perfect blend of two iconic universes, and the upcoming inclusion of characters from Resident Evil 4 (2023) is eagerly anticipated. Through this collaboration, players can unlock playable heroes from Resident Evil, themed HQ skins, Settlement decorations, Avatar frames, and more as they immerse themselves in this unique crossover event. This collaboration expands the roster of playable heroes in State of Survival from other IPs, following the inclusion of Daryl Dixon from AMC The Walking Dead and The Joker from DC."

