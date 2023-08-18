Posted in: Capcom, Games, Resident Evil, Steamforged, Tabletop | Tagged: Resident Evil: The Board Game, SteamForged Games

Resident Evil: The Board Game Goes Up For Pre-Order

After the longest time of being teased, Steamforged Games have finally put Resident Evil: The Board Game up for pre-order.

Steamforged Games have finally put the long-awaited 2023 version of Resident Evil: The Board Game up for pre-order this week. This particular version of the series of games they've made in partnership with Capcom focuses on the very first game released in the entire franchise, as 1-4 players will explore the iconic Spencer Mansion in this cooperative survival horror campaign. Complete with scenarios and items from that title and detailed figures of the iconic characters from the game. The main game will run you $100, with two different expansions (The Bleak Outpost and Into The Darkness), running you $65 for each, and finally, a Dice Pack for $12. The game will be released on October 9th, 2023.

"We're going back to where it all began. Following the Resident Evil 2 (2019) and Resident Evil 3 (2021) board games, Resident Evil: The Board Game (2023) brings the sinister Spencer Mansion to the tabletop in a terrifying open-world campaign. Based on the 2002 remake of the original Resident Evil video game, Resident Evil: The Board Game is a cooperative survival horror board game for 1-4 players. Built on the survival horror engine of the previous two board games, Resident Evil: The Board Game introduces a slew of new and updated mechanics to keep you on your toes. Solve ingenious new puzzles to unlock doors, build the mansion map as you explore, send non-player characters on valuable missions, and more. The setup is swift because each scenario begins with just a few tiles. As you explore and open doors, you'll build out the map, opening new pathways and discovering useful items… and deadly enemies."

"Resident Evil: The Board Game is a campaign game playable over 27 hours, where every decision counts and has far-reaching consequences. Every resource must be managed, and every bullet counted. Fighting isn't the only way to survive. You'll have to decide when to attack and when to flee. But you won't always get a choice! As your campaign goes on, the mansion will evolve, and the danger level will rise. The tension and encounter decks will change, adding mysterious new cards and altering the effects of old cards to make them even more dangerous. But effects don't just happen over time. Tension cards can change enemy behaviors at any moment, making them more lethal from one turn to the next."

