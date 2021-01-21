Resident Evil Village Will Be Released In May 2021

Capcom dropped some cool news today as we now know that Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7th, 2021. During the Resident Evil Showcase the company revealed the release date along with a ton of new details to the game. Including the storyline for this one as the eighth installment to the main franchise is going to take some really interesting turns that even longtime and hardcore RE fans are unprepared for. Enjoy all the info below as we wait for some more details to come out over the next few months, along with the latest trailer down at the bottom.

Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters, first set in motion in Resident Evil 7 biohazard. The latest entry combines pulse-pounding action with signature survival horror gameplay synonymous with the Resident Evil series. In today's first extensive look at gameplay, the development team revealed several new details including some features which harken back to fan-favorite elements from previous Resident Evil games. Protagonist Ethan will now be able to purchase and sell items, buy recipes for crafting, and customize weapons with a merchant dubbed "The Duke." Using materials found throughout the game, he will be able to craft invaluable consumables needed to survive the terrors of the village. Utilizing these provisions will also involve more strategic planning, with a revised inventory system based on space management that may be familiar to series fans. The diverse cast of enemies appearing in today's digital program are just a few revealed from Resident Evil Village so far. Ethan will face off against many threats such as fast-moving creatures that relentlessly stalk him and Lady Dimitrescu's mysterious daughters who can transform into swarms of insects. The game's disparate lineup of adversaries will have their own distinctive ways of attacking, so players will need to adapt their strategies with quick decisions on when to attack, guard or flee in order to survive. Ethan has a new kick move in his arsenal to create distance from enemies and buy precious time to decide his next move.