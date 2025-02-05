Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Takeover, Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment Reveals More About Apex Legends: Takeover

The team over at Respawn Entertainment dropped new details of what to expect during Apex Legends: Takeover, launching next week

Article Summary Discover Creator Commissioners' challenges and exclusive Legendary Skins in Apex Legends: Takeover.

Explore Arsenals for ultimate weapon setups and enjoy season-wide weapon buffs for all guns.

Unlock Ranked mode through new challenges; enhance strategy with fresh Assault Legends perks.

Celebrate six years with the Mythic R-301, epic Anniversary items, and community-driven rewards.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are celebrating the sixth anniversary of Apex Legends with a brand new update called Apex Legends: Takeover. The team released a new video today, along with the dev note below, going over the latest set of additions for the game when this new chunk of content gets released into the game. Enjoy the video above as the Takeover begins on February 11.

Apex Legends: Takeover

Creator Commissioners: The community's favorite Creators are taking over, bringing unique and curated challenges and rewards to Apex Legends. For two weeks, players can unlock Creator-selected Legendary Weapon Skins and Apex Pack rewards, both solo and as a community.

Arsenals: Arsenals are the weapon stations players didn't know they needed – bringing every weapon of a single ammo type at their fingertips. Seen from the sky, Arsenals allow players to plan their drops, equip perfect load-outs and light up the Outlands.

Meta Changes: The Games are heating up, with Assault Legends unlocking new perks like Extra Firepower, and Armed and Dangerous, giving players extra ammo, grenade slots, improved weapon handling and a Battle Surge for faster reloads and movement on shield cracks. Additionally, for the first time ever, every single weapon has gotten a buff this season meaning that player's favorite guns are sure to pack a punch.

Road to Ranked: Expect an upgrade in how players can access Ranked, making it more competitive, fun and fair. Players that have not unlocked Ranked yet will have to prove they are both skilled enough and good team players by completing all of the Road to Ranked Challenges in order to gain access, creating a common starting point for any new player jumping into Apex Legends before they get into Ranked matches.

Anniversary Event: Join the party and unleash destruction, as players gather from 36 Anniversary Event items with every item being Legendary or above, including a set of Heirloom Shards and the first-of-its-kind Mythic R-301! Plus, the Community Reward Tracker returns, where players can complete challenges to unlock community-made rewards.

Mythic R-301: New this season is the Wraith-inspired Mythic R-301 that comes fully loaded with three unlockable tiers that come stacked with a fresh new void-inspired look, brand new animations for everything from reloads to enemy knock effects and even a new suite of sounds. Check it out in Pubs during the Mythic Mayhem Royale, where Rampart-themed supply drops will feature all R-301 variants, fully kitted and ready to devastate with 3 distinct Hop-Ups—Red for aggression, Yellow for speed and Green for support.

