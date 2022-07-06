Restauranting Roguelite PlateUp! Comes To Steam In Early August

Yogscast Games announced this week that they will be bringing their restauranting roguelite game PlateUp! to Steam next month. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a 1-4 player frantic serving game where you will be dealing with both a chaotic kitchen as well as restaurant management. It will be up to you and your friends to serve everyone as best you can in the shortest time possible, while also going back and figuring out how best to serve the customers with strategic planning and development of your building. You can check out more about it below as it will be released on Steam on August 4th, 2022.

Cook and serve your dishes, design and decorate your restaurants, and expand your culinary kingdom with new unlocks, abilities and dishes in procedurally-generated locations with permanent progression. Hire your friends for classic cooking action – or do it all yourself! The object of each run is to manage your restaurant through chaotic 15 days and beyond, using money earned through preparing and serving dishes to expand and refine your establishment. Between days, you can upgrade your equipment, modify your menu and choose permanent perks which will affect every aspect of your restaurant. Can you successfully make it to the end of a run and take it to the next level in franchise mode? COOK! PlateUp! has classic co-op cooking action, with a wide selection of mains, sides, sauces, toppings, desserts, and starters. Choose your equipment, lay out your kitchen, curate your menu and plate up your dishes.

