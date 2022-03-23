Restless Soul Announced During MIX Showcase For Nintendo Switch

Graffiti Games and Fuz Games revealed during the MIX Showcase this week that Restless Soul will be coming out for the Nintendo Switch. The game had already been earmarked for a PC release but now we know that whenever the game is released, Switch players will be able to get in on it as well. Speaking of which, while this is cool news, the team didn't say anything about a release date, but we're guessing they're at least on track to release it by the end of 2022. For the time being, let's enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom.

In Restless Soul, players take command of the latest soul to arrive in the great beyond, but they need to take care of some unfinished business back in the land of the living. Players must find a way to return by using their new ghostly reflexes to evade bullet-hell battles with the aid of fellow souls met along the way. Be careful though, there are others looking for a way to return from death. Evil Dr. Krull and his army also want to escape and will try to stop the player every chance they get! Enjoy a soulful story full of pretentious and sometimes comedic quotes about life and death.

Master bullet-hell combat by using your skills to battle henchmen and leaders of an evil army with deadly motives.

Solve clever puzzles that might have you scratching your head, but will leave you feeling super smart.

Explore the mysterious afterlife and unlock hidden secrets as you travel through 14 towns to find your way back to the land of the living.

Meet a cast of over 100 "colorful" 2D souls in a 3D world

Use your phone to keep track of your game's progress, or take a bomb selfies.

Listen to an original soundtrack of boppin' tunes to rock out to in each new area.

Rescue hidden souls, trapped in secret rooms.

Special cameo appearance by the one-and-only Grim Reaper.

Pet a talking dog!