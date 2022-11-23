Retro Goal To Release For Nintendo Switch This Thursday

Old-school gamers will rejoice with a brand new soccer title coming to Nintendo Switch as Retro Goal will be released on Thursday. This is an amazing throwback to the early days of 16-bit era sports titles as you will choose your favorite teams and pick your rosters to battle it out on the pitch. But this isn't just a retro title, as they have put in some awesome mechanics and options that will give you the ability to play with the roster, score penalty shots, and compete for various cups on the biggest stages of them all. You can read more about the game below before it goes live on November 24th, 2022.

"Retro Goal is a fast and exciting mix of arcade soccer action and simple team management. Following on from and building on the success of the mobile version of the game, Retro Goal on Switch allows you to play it your way. With graphics inspired by the most beloved football games of the 16-bit era and the accuracy of modern touchscreen and Joy-Con controls, you'll be slotting away goal after goal with pixel-perfect precision. Choose one of the 496 playable teams from 24 of the world's favorite leagues and recruit the superstars, professionals, and hotheads who will lead you to victory – then take full control on the pitch and make every touch count!

New Exclusive Technique: Manual Ground Passes – Aim a long low shot at any time.

New Exclusive Technique: Automatic Ground Passes – Pass quickly to your teammates with a single tap or button press

More involved Tackling: select your defender and get him into the right position for a slide tackle

New "Turbo" Settings: adjust the game speed independently from the Difficulty Cange at any time between the touch screen and Joy-Con controls in handheld mode.

Play With Almost Any Switch Controller: Play with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, with a pair of Joy-Con controllers, or with a solo Joy-Con held horizontally. You can even play with the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller for Nintendo Switch or one of the Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers for Nintendo Switch.

Customizable Control Options: Flip your aiming style or choose from three different types of direct player control.