Retro Horror Title Tormenture Has Been Released On Steam

Experience a new hororr game through the eyes of classic 8-bit gaming, as Tormenture has been released on PC via Steam today

Article Summary Immerse in Tormenture's retro 8-bit horror, launched on Steam by Croxel Studios and Billete Cohete.

Explore mysteries as an 80s child trapped in a cursed game; solve puzzles connected to real life.

Navigate a vast, interconnected map, facing pixelated enemies and uncovering hidden secrets.

Experience multiple endings, where choices alter paths in Tormenture's haunting narrative.

Indie game developer Croxel Studios and publisher Billete Cohete have launched a new retro horror game this week as Tormenture is now available on Steam. This is a bit of a throwback to the 8-bit era of gaming with modern twists, as it feels like the longer you're in the game, the longer the game tries to consume you and break into your reality. The game is available right now as we have the latest trailer and more info below.

Tormenture

In Tormenture, you take the role of a child who, motivated by rumors about a cursed 8-bit horror video game, decides to play it. People say the developers of the game made a deal with the devil to reach eternal life, resulting in serious consequences. To solve the mysteries of the game and avoid getting trapped in it, you will need to find and gather the four relics and head north by exploring a vast map and solving puzzles, some of them "connected to real life." Be wary; some creatures may break free and lurk in the shadows of your reality.

A tribute to 8-bit classic games, Tormenture transports you to the 80s, to a child's room in which you will be playing the cursed game and interacting with classic toys like the Speak'n Spell, a Stereo, the Guess Who? and many others that will help you unlock hidden secrets. In this adventure, you'll tackle puzzles that challenge both your wit and instincts. Every step in this dark journey brings you closer to unveiling hidden truths in this strange realm. Prepare to lose yourself in a spooky atmosphere that fuses retro charm with modern unpredictability, where every moment brims with tension and surprises.

Retro Gameplay : Inspired by classic games, experience the nostalgia of early adventure games, enriched with a spooky dark twist.

: Inspired by classic games, experience the nostalgia of early adventure games, enriched with a spooky dark twist. A Haunting Tale : Assume the role of a child from the 80's, lost in his favorite video game while unraveling the mysteries of his own bedroom. The blurred lines between reality and gameplay will pull you into a uniquely unsettling narrative.

: Assume the role of a child from the 80's, lost in his favorite video game while unraveling the mysteries of his own bedroom. The blurred lines between reality and gameplay will pull you into a uniquely unsettling narrative. Labyrinthine World : Embark on a journey through a vast maze filled with hidden corners and challenging puzzles, where each discovery feels like a new hurdle.

: Embark on a journey through a vast maze filled with hidden corners and challenging puzzles, where each discovery feels like a new hurdle. Interconnected Map : The game world is ingeniously crafted, with intertwining areas revealing unexpected connections.

: The game world is ingeniously crafted, with intertwining areas revealing unexpected connections. Sinister Enemies and Spirits : Confront bizarre pixelated beings and haunting spirits that stalk your every move. The oppressive atmosphere will keep you on edge as you venture into the unknown.

: Confront bizarre pixelated beings and haunting spirits that stalk your every move. The oppressive atmosphere will keep you on edge as you venture into the unknown. Multiple Endings: Navigate through the game's peculiar landscape, where your choices can lead you down different paths, unlocking three distinct endings along the way.

