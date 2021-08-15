Retrovibe Announces The Looter Coming Out In 2022

Retrovibe and indie developer Tactical Dogs revealed over the weekend that The Looter will be coming to PC sometime in 2022. Set in a post-apocalyptic world called Tortura, you're a looter who goes through parts of what was once a society that has been eaten up by the forest in search of what may be left behind that has value. But not everything here is rotting buildings and buried goods, as creatures have taken the land over as well. Make your way around, collect what you can, and survive until the end. You can watch the trailer for the game as we now kick back and wait for a release date to come.

The world is coming to an end. Everything is lost and destroyed, humanity is in disarray. Somewhere in this world there is Tortura, a giant forest that devoured the monuments of a past civilization. Tortura is a dangerous place. Not many people decide to live there, and those who dare are hiding behind thick walls and sleeping with their guns by their side. The story begins when the protagonist, a nameless looter, and his comrades reach the Watch Tower. It's an old construction placed at the edge of Tortura, the last safe place with a vague sense of civilization. The pack is to be hired by the emissary of a local magnate hoping to find a cure for his terminal disease. The cure is supposedly in the Monastery, a place where even the bravest looters don't dare to venture.

While making his way through Tortura, the protagonist is attacked and critically wounded by a strange creature. With no signs of life, his pack leaves him, presuming him dead. After some time, the protagonist wakes up fully healed, alone in seclusion. Abandoned and with no other choice, he decides to continue his way to the monastery, hoping to find his friends. While exploring the forest, meeting potentially dangerous strangers, looting everything in sight, and fighting ruthless creatures, the protagonist gets involved in events that will uncover the tragic story of Tortura with great evil lurking in the shadows.