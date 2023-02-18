Reverse City-Builder Flooded Set For Mid-March Release Flooded will put your city-building skills to the test as the game will flip the genre on its ear when it comes to PC next month.

Indie developer Artificial Disasters and publisher Surefire Games revealed they are releasing Flooded for PC via Steam next month. This is one of those games where they take a genre and change things around on you, as you will have to work a city builder in reverse. The world around you is flooded, and the water is only getting higher. Can you save your society from drowning and being washed away before the water overtakes your lands? Find out went he game officially drops on March 15th, 2023.

"Most likely due to global warming, the waters have risen to a level leaving only a handful of places habitable. As a small group of survivors, you need to extract resources in order to build an ark and move to a safer place. But beware, with time the waters are getting higher, leaving you with less land to use! Use different buildings to excavate precious resources. Upgrade them in order to maximize the production speed, find relics that will boost your performance and develop new technologies which will allow you to keep up the production rate on a smaller area. Turns out you're not alone in this hostile environment. Other survivors have settled on nearby islands and they will take every chance to plunder your land. Build various defensive towers and traps to keep your miners safe."

"Once your island plunges into the ocean, you will need to find a new piece of land. Make sure you gather enough resources in time to build an arc and explore the unknown waters. Beware, you will encounter different biomes, each with their own set of characteristics! With global warming being the one of the main issues of today's society, it seems to be the easiest explanation of the worldwide flood. But is it really the reason why you are trapped on an island, fighting for survival and trying to reach the tallest mountain? Play the story mode to find out! Although Flooded will be story-driven, it will also include rogue-lite elements. Thanks to the procedurally generated islands, each playthrough will be different, while new commanders and relics unlocked with progress will allow you to apply different strategies. Create your own scenario in Quickplay or try the Endless mode, in which the level of water will lower every time you enter a new era, therefore giving you back some land."