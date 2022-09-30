Rhythm Sprout Announced For Release In Q1 2023

Indie developer SURT and publisher tinyBuild Games confirmed Rhythm Sprout will be coming to PC and all three major consoles next year. As you may have guessed from the name, this is a rhythm title in which you will battle the forces of evil to the beat, as the Vegetable Kingdom is under attack from King Sugar Daddy and his army of Bad Sweets. In adorable fashion, you will attempt to help Princess Cauliflower reclaim her nation of veggie subjects while doing it to some killer groves. Enjoy the trailer and more below as the game will drop early next year.

Embark on a scrumptious journey as Sprout, the Chosen Onion, to stop the onslaught of King Sugar Daddy's Bad Sweets army invading the Vegetable Kingdom and save Princess Cauliflower. Explore eclectic levels, each with its own musical theme from different genres and time periods to groove to. Step, dodge, and attack to the beat of a chill track in an icy wonderland, or explore a spooky mansion to the tune of a haunting trap beat. Discover colorful new lands and enemies that are as charming as they are sweet, from dastardly ice cream cones to despicable gingerbread people. It's up to Sprout to stop the nasty treats in their tracks.

Get lost in catchy tunes from the original soundtrack and high-sync beatmaps that provide a refreshing challenge for rhythm game veterans as they master enemy attack patterns and experience new twists while replaying familiar levels. Remix levels with modifiers to add to the challenge and replayability, and unlock sweet skins to customize Sprout's looks and his weapon. The all-new expanded Steam Next Fest Demo for Rhythm Sprout features a demo-exclusive story with never-before-seen cutscenes and two brand new stages: Mansion Dungeons and Daddy's Club. In addition, all three previously debuted levels, Winter Woods, Fruitopia, and Haunted Mansion have been completely revamped. All stages will be available to try out in all game modes including turbo, mirror, shuffle, and totally random.