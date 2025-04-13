Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bryce Hall, Clinton Sparks, flavor flav, Global Gaming League, Jeff Hoffman, t-pain

Ric Flair & Flavor Flav Among Investors For Global Gaming League

The Global Gaming League announced they hd raised $10m in funding through investors, which included Bryce Hall, Flavor Flav, and Ric Flair

Article Summary Global Gaming League secures $10M funding, backed by Ric Flair, Flavor Flav, and Bryce Hall.

Founded by T-Pain, Clinton Sparks, and Jeff Hoffman, GGL focuses on diverse gaming entertainment.

GGL events held in a cutting-edge Las Vegas arena with Hollywood-level production facilities.

GGL aims to connect gamers, celebs, and brands, creating a hub for global gaming culture.

This past week, the Global Gaming League revealed they has rounded up about $10m in funding for them to move ahead, with some interesting investors included in the list. If you're not aware, this is a new esports league that has been started by iconic musician T-Pain, along with music producer and entrepreneur Clinton Sparks, and Jeff Hoffman of Priceline fame. The company announced it has secured funding via its SAFE round led by Solyco Capital and included names such as former pro-wrestler Ric Flair, hip-hop legend Flavor Flav, and TikTok celeb Bryce Hall. We're still waiting to see what this league will really be like and what games will be featured in it, how teams and players will take part, prize pools, tournament structures, events, and so much more. But this sounds like a promising start to get the league off the ground. We have more details from the announcement for you here.

The Global Gaming League is a first-of-its-kind multi-title gaming league with celebrity-owned teams made up of four players each – high-profile influencers, actors, athletes, artists, casual and professional gamers – who compete in live events playing everything from the first-person shooter, sports titles, and fighting games to the latest releases and retro favorites. The GGL is not an esports league – it's a gaming entertainment league that brings together every style of play and every kind of player. It's multigenerational and multicultural and converges gaming, music, sports, fashion, celebrity, competition, and culture.

The GGL's matches will take place at their state-of-the-art campus and arena in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world and the home of the Global Gaming League. GGL's studio facility The Campus powered by Vū, is set to elevate the city's connection with the video gaming community forever. It is the most technologically advanced studio in the area, boasting the largest wrap-around digital screen in the Western U.S. (second only to Sphere) and 43,000 square feet of space with everything for Hollywood-level film and television production and VIP events of all kinds. GGL delivers unforgettable experiences, high-impact sponsorship moments, and a new entertainment format where the audience is just as important as the action.

"There are over three billion gamers around the world," said Clinton Sparks, Founder and CEO of GGL. "But there's still no centralized platform that gives everyday players the spotlight—while authentically connecting brands, celebrities, and competition in a way that's truly entertaining. That's where GGL comes in. Imagine the energy of the Super Bowl, the fandom of Comic-Con, and the culture of ComplexCon and Coachella. There is currently no place for investors to have any meaningful return on a gaming investment, brands to consistently get an ROI with gaming, publishers to expand their IP to new audiences, celebrities to have an authentic footprint in gaming and nothing set up for all gamers to build a career as a gamer, and have a chance to be recognized globally as true athletes. Until now."

"I came out of retirement for this," said Jeff Hoffman, GGL Chairman of the Board. "Because this isn't just about gaming—it's about access. GGL has the power to connect cultures, build international bridges, uplift underserved communities and close age gaps. And it's not just meaningful—it's good business. We're building a platform that can monetize at scale while making a positive impact. That's rare, and that's why I'm all in."

