Black Desert Mobile Gets A New World Boss With Muskan

Pearl Abyss revealed a brand new world boss for you to deal with in Black Desert Mobile as Muskan makes an appearance. The cold-blooded fiend in all of his enraged glory is available for adventurers to challenge in-game. Or at least he will be after the devs perform this week's maintenance. In addition to the new world boss, you're going to be seeing a brand new grade of Abyssal Relic that has been introduced. This will, in theory, help make your characters even more powerful when they do battle with someone who is the size and power of Muskan. Here's a little more info on the new boss.

Muskan is a heartless warrior who relentlessly kills all in his path. He is the commander of the Kzarka Shrine priests and will do anything for Kzarka's resurrection. His weapons of choice are two massive gauntlets that were brutally designed to inflict the most pain possible. Anyone unlucky enough to survive a blow from these weapons will fall in agony while gasping for breath. Muskan attacks with devastatingly powerful AoE abilities that need to be avoided. If adventurers are agile and cunning enough to take down this unrelenting force they will be rewarded with some amazing loot including Muskan's Shoes and Muskan's Tokens. Adventurers can prepare for this threat with a new grade of Abyssal Relic that can be obtained from the newly introduced level 11 Ancient Ruins or can also be crafted with relic fragments.

You can read more about him and the new updates coming to the game here, as it will go more into detail about the boss, the Ancient Ruins, the new relic, a new level cap increase, the new Ramoness map being added, an update for Open arena and more. Best of luck to you fighting him off in Black Desert Mobile.