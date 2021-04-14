Rick & Morty Will Be Belching Their Way Into Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has a new interesting bundle on the way for Rainbow Six Siege as they'll be getting a taste of Rick and Morty added to the game. In their latest venture to throw a little pop culture into the game, they've teamed up with Adult Swim to add a few custom additions into the game that will show off you being a hero in a rat's head. The two exclusive bundles will be the Sledge Gromflomite (the insect race that basically ran the world at the start of Season 3) and Smoke Pickle Rick, decked out in gear that he made himself from an assembly line in the sewers. (Well, at least looking like he did.) Here's a little more info from the team.

The Sledge Gromflomite bundle includes all the items needed to survive breaches and defend galaxies. This bundle includes the Gromflomite uniform and headgear, the Federation Defense attachment skin, weapon skin for Sledge's M590A1, and the Seal Team Rick charm. Suit up with the infamous gear that helped Rick survive the sewers and avoid therapy. The Smoke Pickle Rick Bundle includes the Pickle Rick Rat Suit and headgear, Portal Gun attachment skin, weapon skin, and Pickle Rick Charm. Available from April 15, each bundle costs 2160 R6 Credits. Rainbow Six Siege will continue introducing more exclusive bundles throughout Year 6.

The charms are cool and all, but it would have been a little sweeter to get some additional outfits instead of a gun ornament that only you can really see. Maybe they'll get together again and we can get a Bird Person outfit for Sledge. In the meantime, here's a video for you to enjoy before these drop tomorrow.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rainbow Six Siege: Rick and Morty Bundles Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/jD4R5dOIKQ4)