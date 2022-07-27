Riders Republic Launches Season Three: Summer Break

Ubisoft has released the latest update for Riders Republic today, officially launching Season Three: Summer Break in the game. The season is focused around the addition of one specific piece of gear, as they have added the BMX to the mix. Which will take some of the cycling courses to a new level as you're getting a bike that will do a little bit more than what you've been working with. But it's not an end-all-be-all upgrade as it can't do certain things. You'll figure it out when you jump into the game, as we have more info and the latest trailer below.

During the summer, players will have access to new free content and weekly programming spotlights, including a special Reforestation event, the release of two Showdown mode toys** into the in-game shop, and an event to celebrate the much-anticipated arrival of BMX. This season kicks off with Project Rebirth, a special event that begins today and runs through August 10. This event was conceived as a proposal last year at the 2021 Green Game Jam, a game development competition run by the United Nations Environmental Programme's Playing for the Planet Alliance that challenges participants to create events or game modes focused on raising environmental awareness.

During Project Rebirth, players are invited to participate in the Reforestation event, where they can plant trees in a desert area to help reforest the region, using a teleportation point that will lead them to a base camp. Desert Bloom, a new Mass Race course, will begin for all players in the desert which, thanks to the community's reforestation efforts, will gradually become covered with plants and trees resistant to arid climates. On July 30th, the event will culminate in the Climate March, unique in its kind, where players can participate and show their commitment to climate action. Finally, at the end of Summer Break, Riders Republic will host an event that will mark the beginning of the BMX sport add-on, with weekly challenges focused on BMX freestyle activities.