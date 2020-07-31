PGA Tour 2K21 Shows Off Their Expert Course Mapping

2K Games and HB Studios decided to show off a little more detail behind PGA Tour 2K21 as they highlighted course mapping. As weird as that sounds, it's a pretty important factor in the game as they have been going around and expertly mapping out some of the biggest and most well-known golf courses that appear on the tour to give you the realest experience possible. While it may be a video game, when your character steps out on the green, it will be a very real experience for them and you. The 15 courses they have mapped out include the Atlantic Beach Country Club, Copperhead Course, East Lake Golf Club, Quail Hollow Club, Riviera Country Club, TPC Boston, TPC Deere Run, TPC Louisiana, TPC River Highlands, TPC San Antonio, TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale, TPC Southwind, TPC Summerlin, and TPC Twin Cities. You can check out more of the presentation below.

Each course takes several months for the golf-fanatic developers at HB Studios to build, and it starts by partnering with Terra Imaging to capture and process detailed aerial drone footage of each one. The drones capture nearly every real-life detail of these intricate courses, down to one centimeter of accuracy, and then convert the data to 3D images for HB Studios developers to recreate in- game. This process ensures that players feel every break in the green and elevated tee box that PGA TOUR professionals face in real tournaments. "Our goal is to make the PGA Tour 2K21 in-game TPC course recreations as detailed as possible, so it feels like you're actually playing the course alongside top PGA TOUR pros," said Shaun West, senior producer at HB Studios. "To see professionals play these courses on TV, and then watch each come to life as playable courses within the game, is an incredibly cool process to see. We're excited for our fans to be able to experience it as well."