Devolver Digital Announces The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood Devolver Digital has a new trippy game on the way as The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is coming to PC and Switch later in 2023.

Devolver Digital has partnered up with Spanish indie studio Deconstructeam to present their next game, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood. This is a trippy little game where you play as a fortune-teller witch who has been condemned to exile on her asteroid home. You'll have the ability to craft your own Tarot deck with cards of your choosing in an attempt to regain your freedom, and somewhere in the process of all this, help shape the fate of the cosmic Witch society. The game will be released sometime later this year for PC and Nintendo Switch, but for now, enjoy the info and trailer below.

"The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is a thought-provoking narrative experience from the creators of The Red Strings Club. Featuring a richly diverse cast of characters, Tarot-like card creation, divination, and a branching story that spans time and space, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood explores themes of identity, community, and personal responsibility in a beautifully hand-crafted universe. You play as Fortuna, a Witch living exiled on an asteroid who forms a pact with a forbidden creature in the hopes of regaining her freedom. Reconnect with your Witch friends after a 200-year-long exile, meet new Witches, and use the cards you created to pierce through their pasts and futures."

"As you delve into this universe, you will see yourself immersed in the complex web of interests that surround your coven, leading to a political plot that will define the fate of the Cosmic Witch society. Enjoy a complex narrative spanning decades as Fortuna comes to terms with her power and the impact her decisions have on others and the fate of her Coven. Craft unique divination cards from hundreds of possibilities to help you understand and determine the fate of the characters you encounter. More than 3 hours of bewitching original music by the celebrated composer Fingerspit. Savour the stunning hand-crafted pixel art visuals and a huge cast of deliciously designed witches from all walks of life."