Riders Republic Will Be Holding A Beta In Late August

Ubisoft announced this week that they're breaking out a beta period for Riders Republic to help work out some of the kinks in the game. The beta will be taking place from August 23rd-25th, with the ability to preload the game up on August 21st, as they will offer a small selection of games for you to try out. Three in total with a few riders to select from, and the ability to have two friends play with you. You can register for the beta at this link as we have more info from the devs below about what you can expect to play with. The game will fully be released on October 28th, 2021.

The Riders Republic Beta will give players a first glimpse of three careers such as Bike Races, Snow Tricks and Air Sports (Rocketwing and Wingsuit). The Beta will be available for preload starting August 21st. All multiplayer modes and career events can be experienced with five other riders and players will be able to send a Beta invitation to two friends to shred alongside them. Players can also compete in multiplayer modes, including: Mass Races: The crazier the better in these epic, multisport races with more than 50 players. New races appear randomly on the map every hour, so players will need to get ready to watch their blind spots, protect their position and remain agile with their skills as they fight their way to the finish line.

