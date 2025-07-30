Posted in: Card Games, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Riftbound, Riftbound: League Of Legends TCG, UVS Games

Riftbound: League Of Legends Trading Card Game Launches in October

Riftbound: League Of Legends Trading Card Game has been given a global launch date, as the game will arrive in late October

Riftbound: League of Legends Trading Card Game launches globally in October with wide regional availability.

Features easy-to-learn gameplay and deep deck-building for both TCG veterans and newcomers alike.

Starter sets, champion decks, booster packs, and unique accessories will be available at launch.

Pre-orders open August 4 with limited quantities and Riot ID required for purchase caps per item.

Riot Games and UVS Games have confirmed the global launch date for Riftbound: League Of Legends Trading Card Game, as we'll see it arrive in late October. The company dropped a bunch of new details today about availability and everything they're going to be doing when the new TCG rolls out this Fall, as they will be going above and beyond to make sure the game is available to players and has a support system in place for events, tournaments, and just general gameplay for anyone who wanted to dive into the game. We have the notes released today by Riot as the game will arrive on October 31 in North America, EMEA, LATAM, and Oceania, with limited pre-orders starting on August 4.

Riftbound: League Of Legends Trading Card Game

=Designed for both new players and veterans in the TCG community, Riftbound blends accessible mechanics with rich deck-building complexity, offering fresh ways to engage with the League of Legends universe. Players will build powerful decks from across the factions of Runeterra, unleash champion-led strategies, and battle for dominance in fast-paced, decision-heavy matches. Whether you're outwitting your opponent in the 1v1 format or discovering synergies in 2v2 or the 4-person free-for-all modes, Riftbound delivers an ever-evolving experience shaped by regular updates and new expansions.

Launch Options

We have a diverse array of products hitting shelves, whether it's your first day in the hobby or your 10th year, we've got you covered.

Origins: Proving Grounds – A starter, boxed set designed to play with 2-4 players featuring Annie, Garen, Lux, and Master Yi decks, perfect to try out the game and learn its mechanics.

Origins: Champions Decks – Pre-constructed decks featuring Viktor, Jinx, and Lee Sin. These are ready-to-play and ready-to-tweak right out of the box.

Origins: Booster Packs – If you're looking to power up your deck, these individual 14-card booster packs come with a variety of rarities. Spice up a Pre-Con deck or make your own deck from scratch.

Origins: Booster Box – 24 packs in a booster box. More cards is more good, right?

If you're already plotting how you'll build your deck or planning what cards you want for your collection, check out our Card Gallery, Deckbuilding Primer, and Card Collector Experience. In October, you can show up to the game table in style with Riftbound Origins accessories available in your local game store. There will be both card sleeves and playmats featuring Ahri, Jinx, Miss Fortune, and Volibear.

Pre-Order Info

The very best place to buy Riftbound in English is your local game store. If you don't have a local store that you regularly go to right now, no worries! We'll be launching a store locator on August 4, so you can see what stores will be carrying Riftbound near you. Select mass market stores may have Riftbound available at launch, as well. We'll also have a limited quantity of Riftbound: Origins items in English for preorder on the Riot Games Merch Store starting on August 4 at 9AM PT. The preorder will include Proving Grounds, Champion Decks, and Booster Boxes.

Please note that all preorders will require a Riot ID and there will be quantity limitations on preorders on Riftbound products. We expect preorders to be in high demand. Basically, they'll sell out quickly. Please note that for each Riot ID, players will only be able to place a preorder for a maximum of the following Riftbound items while supplies last:

2 Origins Booster Boxes

3 Origins: Proving Grounds

3 Origins: Jinx Champion Decks

3 Origins: Viktor Champion Decks

3 Origins: Lee Sin Champion Decks

