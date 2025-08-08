Posted in: Card Games, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Riftbound, Riftbound: League Of Legends TCG, UVS Games

Riftbound: Spiritforged Announced For December Release

Riftbound has already revealed the second set that will be released after launch, as Spiritforged will arrive sometime in December

Article Summary Riftbound: Spiritforged set launches December 2025 in China, February 2026 worldwide with 200+ new cards.

New champions Ezreal, Fiora, Irelia, Lucian, and Rumble join the fight in the upcoming Spiritforged expansion.

Original release includes starter sets, pre-built champion decks, and booster packs for all player levels.

Accessories like card sleeves and playmats featuring League of Legends champs arrive in October for Riftbound fans.

Riot Games and UVS Games have revealed the second set of cards that will be released for Riftbound: League of Legends TCG, as Spiritforged will arrive this December. The team didn't reveal many details or show off any cards, but what we do know if we'll see more champions added to the game. Specifically Ezreal, Fiora, Irelia, Lucian, and Rumble. Spiritforged will also add over 200 new cards, two new pre-built Champion Decks and more yet to be revealed. Riftbound: Spiritforged will be released in December 2025 for China and February 2026 everywhere else.

Riftbound: League of Legends TCG

Designed for both new players and veterans in the TCG community, Riftbound blends accessible mechanics with rich deck-building complexity, offering fresh ways to engage with the League of Legends universe. Players will build powerful decks from across the factions of Runeterra, unleash champion-led strategies, and battle for dominance in fast-paced, decision-heavy matches. Whether you're outwitting your opponent in the 1v1 format or discovering synergies in 2v2 or the 4-person free-for-all modes, Riftbound delivers an ever-evolving experience shaped by regular updates and new expansions.

Launch Options

We have a diverse array of products hitting shelves, whether it's your first day in the hobby or your 10th year, we've got you covered.

Origins: Proving Grounds – A starter, boxed set designed to play with 2-4 players featuring Annie, Garen, Lux, and Master Yi decks, perfect to try out the game and learn its mechanics.

Origins: Champions Decks – Pre-constructed decks featuring Viktor, Jinx, and Lee Sin. These are ready-to-play and ready-to-tweak right out of the box.

Origins: Booster Packs – If you're looking to power up your deck, these individual 14-card booster packs come with a variety of rarities. Spice up a Pre-Con deck or make your own deck from scratch.

Origins: Booster Box – 24 packs in a booster box. More cards is more good, right?

If you're already plotting how you'll build your deck or planning what cards you want for your collection, check out our Card Gallery, Deckbuilding Primer, and Card Collector Experience. In October, you can show up to the game table in style with Riftbound Origins accessories available in your local game store. There will be both card sleeves and playmats featuring Ahri, Jinx, Miss Fortune, and Volibear.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!