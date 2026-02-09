Posted in: Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Riftcharged Radobaan Arrives in Monster Hunter Now

A new update has been launched for Monster Hunter Now, as Riftcharged Radobaan has arrived along with a new base defense option

Article Summary Riftcharged Radobaan debuts in Monster Hunter Now, offering a challenging new monster to battle.

Base Defense is introduced, letting hunters team up at bases to fend off powerful riftcharged threats.

Lunar New Year event from Feb 16–Mar 1 enables fast upgrades for Rathalos and Quematrice equipment.

Exclusive rewards, including layered gear and medals, await those who defeat riftcharged monsters.

Niantic has launched a new update this week for Monster Hunter Now, as the game gets a new version of an established monster and a new addition to the gameplay. First off, players will see the Riftcharged Radobaan make its way around the map, offering a different kind of challenge that's both familiar and new. Meanwhile, next week the game will be holding special events to celebrate the Lunar New Year, with specific activations happening from February 16 until March 1. We have some of the details below as the update is now live.

Monster Hunter Now – Riftcharged Radobaan

This year's Lunar New Year event is the perfect chance to upgrade Rathalos and Quematrice equipment. Simply by progressing through the event, weapons forged from Rathalos materials can be upgraded all the way to grade 8. The LNY 2026 Pass and brand-new Style Customization Materials also make their debut! Enjoy a Lunar New Year–themed field while quickly upgrading your fire element weapons over these two weeks.Even if you've just started playing Monster Hunter Now recently, don't miss this opportunity!

Base Defense: Base Defense takes place at exploration bases during the final week of each month-long Wave. Work together with the hunters gathered at your base to defend it from the riftcharged monster.

Base Defense takes place at exploration bases during the final week of each month-long Wave. Work together with the hunters gathered at your base to defend it from the riftcharged monster. Riftcharged Radobaan: From today until February 15, Riftcharged Radobaan will appear at Exploration Bases. Riftcharged monsters are heavily affected by the influence of abnormal rifts, making them far more powerful than anything encountered before. Because they are protected by a special Dimensional Barrier, they cannot be slain in a single hunt.

From today until February 15, Riftcharged Radobaan will appear at Exploration Bases. Riftcharged monsters are heavily affected by the influence of abnormal rifts, making them far more powerful than anything encountered before. Because they are protected by a special Dimensional Barrier, they cannot be slain in a single hunt. New Rewards: Challenge the riftcharged monster to earn exclusive layered equipment and hunter medals available only here. You will also receive monster materials and exchangeable materials that can be traded for items at the Exchange Hub.

Challenge the riftcharged monster to earn exclusive layered equipment and hunter medals available only here. You will also receive monster materials and exchangeable materials that can be traded for items at the Exchange Hub. Requirement: Hunter Rank 11 is required in order to participate.

