Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Music, Video Games | Tagged: GameChops, lofi, Rifti

Rifti Releases Second Final Fantasy-Inspired Lofi Album

Wanna kick back to some lofi beats with a Final Fantasy twist? Rifti has released Chocobo & Chill II via GameChops this week.

Article Summary Rifti drops 'Chocobo & Chill II,' a new lofi album infused with Final Fantasy vibes.

The sequel album from GameChops features 16 fresh lofi arrangements of series classics.

Highlights include tracks from Final Fantasy VII, XV, and a guest appearance by Jimmy On Guitar.

Now streaming, the album offers a laid-back auditory journey through iconic RPG melodies.

Video game-centric music label GameChops has released a new album from lofi artist Rifti, as the latest Final Fantasy-inspired record is out now. Chocobo & Chill II is the sequel to the 2022 indie hit, as this one features 16 all-new arrangements that play off both nostalgic and contemporary entries into the RPG series, all of which have been given the loving lofi touch for you to hang out and listen to as you do whatever you feel like. We have more info on the album below, as it is available right now across multiple music platforms.

Rifti – Chocobo & Chill II

Chocobo & Chill II continues the tradition fans have come to know and expect from the long-running "& Chill" series. Arrangements span the entire series, with highlights such as "Cosmo Canyon" from Final Fantasy VII, "Theme of Love" from Final Fantasy IV, "Somnus" from Final Fantasy XV, and the series main and fanfare themes. Chocobo & Chill II is now available on all storefronts and streaming platforms. Rifti is joined by his brother Kyle James on bass for all 16 tracks on the album. Acoustic guitarist Jimmy On Guitar is featured on "Ahead on Our Way" and "Cosmo Canyon." The full track listing for Chocobo & Chill II is as follows:

Ahead on Our Way (Final Fantasy VII) Beside Island (Final Fantasy X) Cosmo Canyon (Final Fantasy VII) Holding My Thoughts in My Heart (Final Fantasy VII) The Place I'll Return to Someday (Final Fantasy IX) Someday the Dream Will End (Final Fantasy X) Fisherman's Horizon (Final Fantasy VIII) Sultana Dreaming (Final Fantasy XIV) Theme of Love (Final Fantasy IV) Vivi's Theme (Final Fantasy IX) Ronfaure (Final Fantasy XI) Gold Saucer (Final Fantasy VII) The Decisive Battle (Final Fantasy VI) Victory Fanfare II (Final Fantasy series) Somnus (Final Fantasy XV) Final Fantasy Lofi ("Main Theme" from Final Fantasy series)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!